BTIG Research Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$104.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.86.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$86.18 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a PE ratio of -82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

