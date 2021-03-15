BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Up 27.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price shot up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.98. 2,925,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,464,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $79.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

