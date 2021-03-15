Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 18,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JOE opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The St. Joe by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

