Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 12,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,060. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

