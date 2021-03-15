Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 1,366

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Friday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,035.20 ($26.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,732.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,397.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

