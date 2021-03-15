Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $96.00

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 414,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,705 shares of company stock worth $8,108,613 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

