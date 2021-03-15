Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

