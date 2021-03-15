Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $317.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.04 million. Vonage reported sales of $297.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of VG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.26. 3,507,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,482. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vonage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

