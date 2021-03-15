Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $488.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.85 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $784.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 1,866,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.