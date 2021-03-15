Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.