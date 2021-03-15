Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $21.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.86 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 billion to $91.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.44 billion to $96.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,474,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,780. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

