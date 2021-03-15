Brokerages Expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,531,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.65. 46,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

