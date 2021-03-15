Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.36. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $862.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

