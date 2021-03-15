Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,006. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

