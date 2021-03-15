Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $101.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.11 million and the lowest is $99.52 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $500.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 104,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,601. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.