Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

