Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $15.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.62 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $222.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 3,444,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

