Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX remained flat at $$14.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 48,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

