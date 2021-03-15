Brokerages Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

