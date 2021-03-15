Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BSN remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

