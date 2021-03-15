Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $490.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $451.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.81. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

