Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $451.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.81. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

