Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $451.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.