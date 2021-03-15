Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

