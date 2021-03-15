BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BSA stock remained flat at $$25.36 during midday trading on Monday. 1,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

There is no company description available for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.