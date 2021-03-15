Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Buys $44,220.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

