Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,126 shares of company stock worth $10,320,179. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.62. 884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.