Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $931.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

