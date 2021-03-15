Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 7,696.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,412,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 556,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.47. 66,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

