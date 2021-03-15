Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.