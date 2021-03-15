Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

