Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,771 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,219 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $235.75 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

