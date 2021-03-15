Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the February 11th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.45. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,729. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,957,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

