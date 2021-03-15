Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 643.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOMN opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.48. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

