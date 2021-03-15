Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

