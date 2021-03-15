Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $50.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 460,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

