Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $50.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 460,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18.
In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
