Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,400.35. 11,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,808. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

