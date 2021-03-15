Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.