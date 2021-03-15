BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.77

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $703,901.71 and approximately $206,062.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,397.05 or 1.00625545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003283 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,446 coins and its circulating supply is 911,658 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

