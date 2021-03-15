Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

