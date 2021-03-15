BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,563. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

