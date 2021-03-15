BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.37 ($61.61).

Shares of BNP opened at €53.08 ($62.45) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.42 and a 200 day moving average of €40.30.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

