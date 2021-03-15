BMO Capital Markets Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.77.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.02. 12,562,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The stock has a market cap of C$44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.72.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.