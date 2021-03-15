BMO Capital Markets Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$6.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,492. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$959.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 in the last ninety days.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.