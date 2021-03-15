BMO Capital Markets Increases Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $38.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $26.36 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,089,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

