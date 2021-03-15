BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $13.78 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.19.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

