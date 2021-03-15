Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BRG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,112. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $275.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.
In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
