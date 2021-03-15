Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,112. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $275.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.