bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in bluebird bio by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

