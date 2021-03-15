Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) vs. Vale (NYSE:VALE) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Gem Enterprise and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 2 1 11 0 2.64

Vale has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Vale 7.33% 25.65% 10.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.41 -$1.68 billion $1.60 11.01

Blue Gem Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Gem Enterprise Company Profile

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

