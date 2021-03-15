Blockpass Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.