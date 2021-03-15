Block-Logic Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $733,389.48 and $203.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.